Statement by Mayor Goff on Ihumātao
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
22 January 2020
Auckland Council has been involved in
discussions with the Crown and Kiingitanga, on behalf of
mana whenua, to find a long-term resolution to the issues
raised at Ihumātao.
“The discussions between Auckland
Council, Government and Kiingitanga, who are acting on
behalf of mana whenua, have been positive and have
progressed well. There is confidence that a resolution will
be reached soon on the ownership and governance of the
land.
“Once a draft agreement is reached by all parties,
this will then be subject to final approval by all
councillors at the Governing Body next month,” said Mayor
Phil Goff.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>