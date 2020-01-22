Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fun in the country with Battle Hill Farm Day

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council


This year’s Battle Hill Farm Day drew in a crowd of around 2000 people who enjoyed farming activities, patting pet lambs and getting competitive with sack races, gumboot throw and three legged races.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Western Parks Principal Ranger Wayne Boness says the Farm Day, held at Battle Hill Farm Forest Park over Wellington Anniversary weekend, was a great success.

“Our farm licence holders from both Battle Hill Farm Forest and Belmont Regional Parks were there to help grow awareness of rural activities by running working dog demonstrations, shearing lambs and teaching attendees about different cuts of meat and the best way to cook them.

“Children got the opportunity to pat and cuddle some pet lambs, watch the eels being fed, pat some horses and play on hay bales,” Wayne says.

The Farm Day offers communities from across the region the opportunity to get out into the countryside and learn about what happens in a park where farming is also part of the day to day operation.

“Representatives from the Farm Forestry Association and the Transmission Gully Project Team were there with displays and offered people the chance to ask questions.

“It was also fantastic to have representatives from Wellington Young Farmers and of course the Wellington Branch of Riding for the Disabled who are based in the park,” Wayne says.

The Farm Day was the third event in Greater Wellington’s schedule of summer events. Still to come are outdoor events held all across the region ranging from Queen Elizabeth Park Open Day and Kaitoke Regional Park’s Movie at the Park, to Whitireia Community Snorkel Day.

For more information on the summer events programme visit: http://www.gw.govt.nz/summer-events

