Change in fire season status for Canterbury

Change in fire season status for Canterbury



Fire and Emergency New Zealand are updated its fire season for Canterbury.

From midnight Friday, it is putting the region (Selwyn, Waimakariri, Christchurch and Hurunui) into a prohibited fire season.

Canterbury had been in a restricted season since the middle of December.

A prohibited season means a total fire ban, with any current fire permits for the area suspended from the date the prohibited season starts.

Acting Principal Rural Fire Officer Al Hutt says the region is very dry.

"We have already had a few vegetation fires get out of hand recently, and they have required significant resources to bring under control.

"It only takes a spark to start a fire."

Al Hutt says it is important everyone carefully considers the dangers when looking at activities involving machinery.

"These activities can often create sparks, and with hot, dry and windy conditions fire can easily spread."

For more information on whether you can light a fire in your area head to checkitsalright.nz.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

