Change in fire season status for Canterbury
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Change in fire season status for
Canterbury
Fire and
Emergency New Zealand are updated its fire season for
Canterbury.
From midnight Friday, it is putting the region
(Selwyn, Waimakariri, Christchurch and Hurunui) into a
prohibited fire season.
Canterbury had been in a
restricted season since the middle of December.
A
prohibited season means a total fire ban, with any current
fire permits for the area suspended from the date the
prohibited season starts.
Acting Principal Rural Fire
Officer Al Hutt says the region is very dry.
"We have
already had a few vegetation fires get out of hand recently,
and they have required significant resources to bring under
control.
"It only takes a spark to start a fire."
Al
Hutt says it is important everyone carefully considers the
dangers when looking at activities involving
machinery.
"These activities can often create sparks, and
with hot, dry and windy conditions fire can easily
spread."
For more information on whether you can light a
fire in your area head to checkitsalright.nz.
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>