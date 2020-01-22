SH6 Makarora to Wanaka – delays this week and possibly Mond

22 January 2020

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises people travelling on SH6 Makarora to Wanaka to allow extra time for their journeys tomorrow and Friday.

There is road resealing work on a number of sites with up to 30 minutes delay overall on Thursday 23 January and Friday 24 January.



The work sites are spread from The Neck (of Lake Wanaka) to just north of the Blue Pools, including work in Makarora township.

Road users will experience delays of up to 30 minutes on these two days between 7 am and 1.30 pm and also from 4 pm to 10 pm at night.

If it is wet on Thursday or Friday, work may need to continue onto Monday 27 February.



All road users are advised to check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ for up to date information.

The Transport Agency thanks all road users for their patience at road work sites and around our people who are making the most of the warm summer days to get this essential work done ahead of winter.

