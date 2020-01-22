Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations invited for Horowhenua Creative Communities

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Nominations invited for Horowhenua Creative Communities Committee

The Horowhenua Creative Communities Committee is seeking nominations for new members, following the recent retirement by rotation of three of its previous committee members.

The committee meets at least twice each year to determine the outcomes of applications lodged under the Horowhenua Creative Communities Grant Scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand.

Members include Horowhenua District Councillors and community representatives from performing arts, fine arts, music and cultural arts backgrounds.

Being a part of the committee also comes with other responsibilities, which include:

Attending meetings and events held by the scheme
Receiving reports and discussing completed projects
Discussing and making recommendations for local promotion of the scheme
Electing new members to the committee

Committee members serve for a fixed period of up to three years and may serve for only two consecutive periods.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Creative Communities Scheme page of the Horowhenua District Council website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, and copies are available from the Council office at 126 Oxford Street, Levin.

Nominations open on Monday 27 January and close at 5pm on Friday 7 February 2020.

