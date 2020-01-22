Nominations invited for Horowhenua Creative Communities

The Horowhenua Creative Communities Committee is seeking nominations for new members, following the recent retirement by rotation of three of its previous committee members.

The committee meets at least twice each year to determine the outcomes of applications lodged under the Horowhenua Creative Communities Grant Scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand.

Members include Horowhenua District Councillors and community representatives from performing arts, fine arts, music and cultural arts backgrounds.

Being a part of the committee also comes with other responsibilities, which include:

Attending meetings and events held by the scheme

Receiving reports and discussing completed projects

Discussing and making recommendations for local promotion of the scheme

Electing new members to the committee



Committee members serve for a fixed period of up to three years and may serve for only two consecutive periods.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Creative Communities Scheme page of the Horowhenua District Council website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, and copies are available from the Council office at 126 Oxford Street, Levin.

Nominations open on Monday 27 January and close at 5pm on Friday 7 February 2020.

