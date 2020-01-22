Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Entertainment and safety as Hamilton readies for Sevens part

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton is gearing up for the party atmosphere of the city’s third instalment of the HSBC New Zealand Sevens, with a focus on entertainment and safety for the thousands of visitors to the city.

FMG Stadium Waikato will host the HSBC New Zealand Sevens tournament this weekend (25 and 26 January), and Hamilton City Council City Safe Manager Kelvin Powell says his team is working hard to make sure visitors enjoy all the city has to offer.

“We are working closely with Waikato Police around the event, and the Council has again this year put additional traffic management around the stadium and extended the liquor ban to nearby streets,” Mr Powell says.

Road closures are in place on Tristram St (from Liverpool St to Abbotsford St), 6am-10.30pm on both match days, and on Mill St (from Willoughby St to Norton Rd) and Seddon Rd (from Mill St to Goldsmith St), 7am-10.30am on both match days. Mobility Parking has been moved to Willoughby St from Seddon Rd for the duration of the tournament.

“The Council’s November 2019 meeting supported a request from Police to again extend the liquor ban around the stadium, which essentially means the existing ban on consuming alcohol in public areas between 10pm and 6am is extended to 24 hours for Saturday and Sunday on those streets.

“Residents and visitors can still carry unopened alcohol to and from residential homes and commercial accommodation, but the change means police are able to deal with people stocking up on drinks from car boots and on the streets before they head to the games.

“It’s worked really well in the past two years and it’s one way our city can support hosting great events in a responsible way,” Mr Powell said.

In requesting the extended zone last year, Police said they were confident it contributed to an effective cross-agency alcohol management plan. 21 infringement notices were issued in the zone during the 2019 tournament.

Signs and maps detailing the extended liquor ban area have been in place on streets around FMG Stadium Waikato in recent weeks.

Ticket and event information is available at www.sevens.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>


 
 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 