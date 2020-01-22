Entertainment & safety as Hamilton readies for Sevens party

Hamilton is gearing up for the party atmosphere of the city’s third instalment of the HSBC New Zealand Sevens, with a focus on entertainment and safety for the thousands of visitors to the city.

FMG Stadium Waikato will host the HSBC New Zealand Sevens tournament this weekend (25 and 26 January), and Hamilton City Council City Safe Manager Kelvin Powell says his team is working hard to make sure visitors enjoy all the city has to offer.

“We are working closely with Waikato Police around the event, and the Council has again this year put additional traffic management around the stadium and extended the liquor ban to nearby streets,” Mr Powell says.

Road closures are in place on Tristram St (from Liverpool St to Abbotsford St), 6am-10.30pm on both match days, and on Mill St (from Willoughby St to Norton Rd) and Seddon Rd (from Mill St to Goldsmith St), 7am-10.30am on both match days. Mobility Parking has been moved to Willoughby St from Seddon Rd for the duration of the tournament.

“The Council’s November 2019 meeting supported a request from Police to again extend the liquor ban around the stadium, which essentially means the existing ban on consuming alcohol in public areas between 10pm and 6am is extended to 24 hours for Saturday and Sunday on those streets.

“Residents and visitors can still carry unopened alcohol to and from residential homes and commercial accommodation, but the change means police are able to deal with people stocking up on drinks from car boots and on the streets before they head to the games.

“It’s worked really well in the past two years and it’s one way our city can support hosting great events in a responsible way,” Mr Powell said.

In requesting the extended zone last year, Police said they were confident it contributed to an effective cross-agency alcohol management plan. 21 infringement notices were issued in the zone during the 2019 tournament.

Signs and maps detailing the extended liquor ban area have been in place on streets around FMG Stadium Waikato in recent weeks.

Ticket and event information is available at www.sevens.co.nz





© Scoop Media

