Two vehicle crash impacting west-bound traffic near Brigham
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle collision
on the North Western Motorway near Brigham Creek Road.
The
crash, in west-bound lanes towards Kumeu, was reported to
Police before 5pm.
Two people have sustained serious
injuries and will be taken to hospital.
The Police Serious
Crash Unit will be attending the scene.
All west-bound
lanes of the North Western Motorway are currently blocked
between the Hobsonville Road overbridge and Brigham Creek
Road.
Traffic is building in the area and motorists are
asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Diversions
will be put in place.
Police would like to thank
motorists in advance for their cooperation.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>