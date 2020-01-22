Two vehicle crash impacting west-bound traffic near Brigham

Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle collision on the North Western Motorway near Brigham Creek Road.

The crash, in west-bound lanes towards Kumeu, was reported to Police before 5pm.

Two people have sustained serious injuries and will be taken to hospital.

The Police Serious Crash Unit will be attending the scene.

All west-bound lanes of the North Western Motorway are currently blocked between the Hobsonville Road overbridge and Brigham Creek Road.

Traffic is building in the area and motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Diversions will be put in place.

Police would like to thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.





© Scoop Media

