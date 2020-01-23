SH1 at Cape Reinga to remain closed for the day

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 1 at Cape Reinga will remain closed for the rest of the day.

The road was closed last night from the Cape Reinga carpark to Tapotupotu Road at the top of the country because of a large scrub fire.

The Department of Conservation says the fire is now contained, but the road will remain closed until 5pm when a decision on reopening will be made.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no access to Cape Reinga and no detour route past the closure.

