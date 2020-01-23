SH1 at Cape Reinga to remain closed for the day
Thursday, 23 January 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 1
at Cape Reinga will remain closed for the rest of the
day.
The road was closed last night from the Cape
Reinga carpark to Tapotupotu Road at the top of the country
because of a large scrub fire.
The Department of
Conservation says the fire is now contained, but the road
will remain closed until 5pm when a decision on reopening
will be made.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area. There is no access to Cape Reinga and no detour route
past the closure.
Plan ahead for a safe,
enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
•
Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl
• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl
• Journey
planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800
4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44
49)
