Stratford Library’s New Programme for under 2 Year Olds



Stratford Library is excited to introduce a new weekly activity for under two year olds and their parents/caregivers.

Starting from 10 February 2020, Wā Pēpi Baby Time will be every Monday during school term time at 9:15am.

This new programme aims to promote language development and face to face bonding time.

Bridget Roper, Senior Library Officer says, “With Tot Time on Wednesdays being so popular, we wanted to add to our under five year olds programme with something more specific for babies.”

Wā Pēpi Baby Time will involve interactive songs, rhymes, stories and movement for babies aged 0-24 months.

“This is a great way to engage your child with language, and to meet other parents and carers,” says Bridget.

“These are activities that are easy to do at home as well, so we hope parents/caregivers will be able to use what they learn on Monday mornings during the rest of the week,” says Bridget.

While the sessions are focused on under two year olds, parents/caregivers are welcome to bring siblings along as well.

There is no need to register for these sessions.

Stratford Library Under Five Programme:

Wā Pēpi Baby Time

Mondays 9.15am

During School Term

Tot Time

Wednesdays 10.30am

During School Term

For more information contact Stratford Library on 06 765 5403, or follow Stratford Library on Facebook for updates.



