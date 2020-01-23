Serious crash in Carterton
Thursday, 23 January 2020, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious crash in Carterton - Crash,
Carterton - Wellington
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection
of Te Whiti Rd and Te Kopi Rd, Carterton.
Police were
called about 1.35pm.
One person, understood to be the sole
occupant, has died following the crash.
The road is
closed, with diversions in place, and motorists should avoid
the area if
possible.
