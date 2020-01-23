Four people arrested in Northland drug operation



More than 4000 cannabis plants have been seized in a major operation in Northland targeting the cultivation and sale of drugs.

More than 20 staff, including staff from the Northland District and the Financial Crime Group, executed a search warrant at a property on Oturei Settlement Road, near Aratapu last Thursday.

At the property officers located five glass houses filled with cannabis plants – one of the glass houses was more than 60 metres wide.

Police arrested four people located at the property.

Four men aged between 20 and 45 have been charged with cultivating cannabis and Police cannot rule out further charges.

They are next due to appear in the Whangarei District Court next week.

As the operation is ongoing, Police cannot rule out further seizures or arrests.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy says the cannabis cultivation operation was sophisticated and well established and the plants themselves ranged in size from seedlings through to mature plants approximately 2.5 metres high.

“This is one of the most significant cannabis seizures Police have made in the Northland District for a number of years.

There can be little doubt the cannabis being cultivated was destined for supply throughout New Zealand,” he says.

“This is a great result for our communities who in the end suffer from the effects of drugs and organised crime.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy says the operation highlights Police’s commitment to reducing the demand for cannabis and disrupting the supply chain.

As the matter is before the Court and enquiries are ongoing, Police are not in a position to comment further.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

