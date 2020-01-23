Favona Homicide: Police continue appeals to community

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police are continuing with the homicide investigation into the death of Meliame Fisi’ihoi in the early hours of 15 January.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says the investigation to date has indicated there is no wider risk to the general community.

“We believe the Calthorp Close property has been specifically targeted because of people known to frequent the address."

A team of detectives has been working on Operation Truro over the past week, alongside community-based Police staff.

Today, members of the Māngere Neighbourhood Policing Team assisted the enquiry with pamphlet drops in the area.

“We have heard from a number people in the area, but we still need any witnesses or people with information to contact us.

“There will be people in the community that know who is responsible for this violent incident and they need to do the right thing and speak up.

“I would like to acknowledge the Favona and wider Māngere communities’ for their on-going assistance in our investigation.

“There has been an increased Police presence in the area since last week and Police have been liaising with members of the community to discuss any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad at any time on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

