Further arrests made as Eastern Police investigate gangs

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Further arrests made as Eastern Police investigate gang-related offending)

Detective Inspector Rob Jones:

Eastern Police continue to appeal for information from the public about any suspicious or concerning activity, particularly in relation to gang-related issues.

We are committed to preventing and investigating organised crime and gang-related offending.

Police remain in contact with senior gang members, and are working with them and other community groups to diffuse current tensions.

We are also meeting with community representatives in Ruatoria and Taradale over the coming days.

Staff across the District continue to investigate recent firearms incidents and a number of arrests have been made.

Over the past few days Police have executed a number of search warrants in Ruatoria and Gisborne in relation to the firearms incident in Ruatoria on Saturday 18 January.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested yesterday and have been charged with the commission of a crime involving a firearm, and threatening acts.

They were due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Police also continue to make positive progress following the firearms incident in Taradale on Sunday 19 January.

Ongoing enquiries into other gang-related offending has resulted in a number of further arrests over recent days.

A 31-year old man arrested in Havelock North yesterday has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an offensive weapon, and has been remanded in custody to appear in Hastings District Court on 11 February.

A 22-year-old woman arrested at the same time will appear in Napier District Court on 5 February in relation to a breach of conditions.

A further two men were also arrested in Flaxmere yesterday in relation to the possession of offensive weapons and drugs offences.

One of the men was carrying a large knife and the other a small axe, and cannabis and synthetics drugs were also located.

They will be appearing in Hastings District Court at a later stage.

This is a difficult time for our communities, who are understandably concerned about recent events.

We are alert to these concerns, and remain determined to protect them and ensure they are safe.

The current general arming order remains in place for frontline staff across the Eastern District, which is a precautionary measure that is regularly reviewed.

Anyone with immediate concerns for their safety or the safety of others should call 111.

Any information about gang activity, drugs or firearms, or any ongoing concerns can call 105 to report it.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





