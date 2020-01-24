Update: Fatal fleeing driver incident, Rotokawa
Friday, 24 January 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Superintendent Andy McGregor, Bay of
Plenty District Commander
One person has been
charged following the fatal fleeing driver incident early
this morning in Rotokawa, near Taupō.
A
28-year-old man is due to appear in Taupō District Court
today on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.
The passenger of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man, died at
the scene.
Police extend our condolences to the
family of the man who died.
We will continue to
provide support to our staff following this incident.
The Serious Crash Unit has been conducting a scene
examination and that work will assist the Police
investigation, which is now underway.
The
Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.
ENDS
