Update: Fatal fleeing driver incident, Rotokawa

Please attribute to Superintendent Andy McGregor, Bay of Plenty District Commander

One person has been charged following the fatal fleeing driver incident early this morning in Rotokawa, near Taupō.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in Taupō District Court today on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to the family of the man who died.

We will continue to provide support to our staff following this incident.

The Serious Crash Unit has been conducting a scene examination and that work will assist the Police investigation, which is now underway.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

ENDS



