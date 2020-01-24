Update: Water incident, Dunedin
Friday, 24 January 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are today continuing the search for a teenage boy
who went into the water yesterday at St Clair Beach,
Dunedin, and failed to return to shore.
Police are working
with Surf Life Saving NZ, Land SAR and Marine SAR to try and
locate the boy.
A shoreline search has been completed this
morning and the Police Dive Squad is on the
scene.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies
By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>
Published on Werewolf