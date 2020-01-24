Police recover stolen vehicles in Shannon
Friday, 24 January 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been arrested after a number of stolen
vehicles were recovered by Levin Police in Shannon
yesterday.
After receiving information in relation to a
series of vehicle thefts in the Manawatu area in recent
weeks, Police executed a search warrant at a Shannon
address.
A stolen car and two stolen motorbikes were
recovered, and a 43-year-old man will appear in Levin
District Court on 30 January charged with three counts of
receiving stolen property.
Police would like to thank
members of the public whose assistance and information
helped officers to recover the stolen property and reunite
these vehicles with their owners.
We would also like to
remind people to remain vigilant and make sure their
vehicles and property are kept safe and secure.
Any
suspicious or concerning activity should be reported to
Police on 111.
ENDS
