24 January 2019

Media Advisory

Bus Customers Encouraged To Check Before They Travel During Union AGM

Some Wellington bus customers will face disruptions to their travel on Wednesday 29 January from 9:00am to 3:00pm as drivers make their way to a Tramways Union Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM will not affect school services but will impact some customers using off-peak services.

Metlink will keep customers updated through its website and social media channels, and on radio.

Customers using off-peak services are advised to check the Metlink app or website for cancelled services before they travel, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.

We regret the impact the AGM has on customers but fully support drivers attending this important meeting.



