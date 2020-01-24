Bus Customers Encouraged To Check Before They Travel
Friday, 24 January 2020, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council
24 January 2019
Media Advisory
Bus Customers Encouraged
To Check Before They Travel During Union AGM
Some
Wellington bus customers will face disruptions to their
travel on Wednesday 29 January from 9:00am to 3:00pm as
drivers make their way to a Tramways Union Annual General
Meeting (AGM).
The AGM will not affect school services but
will impact some customers using off-peak
services.
Metlink will keep customers updated through its
website and social media channels, and on radio.
Customers
using off-peak services are advised to check the Metlink app
or website for cancelled services before they travel, or
call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.
We regret the
impact the AGM has on customers but fully support drivers
attending this important
meeting.
ends
