Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day rubbish and recycling

Friday, 24 January 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish and recycling services will be collected one day later than usual following the Auckland Anniversary public holiday on Monday 27 January.

Changes to your rubbish and recycling collection may occur due to Waitangi Day.

If your collection day falls on the Thursday (Waitangi Day) or Friday, Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish and recycling bins will be collected one day later than usual. Normal collections will resume Monday 10 February.

Public holidays bring additional amounts of rubbish and recycling for our team to collect and manage. Our contractors lift more than 55,000 crates every week but overfilled recycling crates can be a health and safety hazard for them. Please make sure they can safely lift and sort your crate.

Please note extra recycling can also be dropped off for free at the Lincoln Street Transfer Station.

The refuse transfer station at 60 Lincoln Street is open between 9am and 4pm on Sundays and public holidays. The station’s normal hours are 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The Hamilton Organic Centre, which accepts green waste from members of the public and from commercial operators, is also open every day from 8am to 5pm.

Recycling the right way – quick tips:

• When recycling paper and cardboard, flatten and compress the items as much as you can, and wedge them between your crate and black rubbish bag(s) so they are less likely to blow away. Cardboard boxes must be flattened and be no bigger than 75cm x 75cm.

• Pop plastics and cans at the bottom of the recycling crate and secure with glass items on top. The lighter items will be less likely to blow away in the wind.

For more information, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz

More recycling options coming soon

Hamilton is giving rubbish bags the sack in favour of an exciting new kerbside rubbish and recycling service starting in July 2020. The new service will introduce a food scraps bin and two separate wheelie bins for collecting rubbish and recycling. The existing recycling crates will be used for glass only.

Look out for a flyer coming your way in February with information on the new service. Handy information booklets and collection calendars for each property will be delivered with the bins from April 2020. More information about the new smarter, greener and cleaner kerbside rubbish and recycling service and how it will help reduce our waste footprint is available at fightthelandfill.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 