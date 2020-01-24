Update: Missing teenager, St Clair Beach

Police have suspended the search this evening for a teenage boy who went into the water yesterday at St Clair Beach, Dunedin, and failed to return to shore.

Police are working with Surf Life Saving NZ, Land SAR and Marine SAR to try and locate the boy.

A shoreline search was completed this morning and the Police Dive Squad assisted.

The search will resume at 8am tomorrow.

