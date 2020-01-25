Serious crash, Cambridge - Waikato

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 (Tirau Road) near the intersection of Hydro Road, near Cambridge.

Another person is seriously injured.

The road remains closed and could be for some time.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

