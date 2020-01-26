Appeal for information following Wainui collision
Sunday, 26 January 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Appeal for information following Wainui collision
"
Police are appealing for information following a
two-vehicle collision in Wainui this afternoon.
A man was
struck by a passing maroon four wheel drive-type vehicle
after he came off his motorcycle on Bossu Road about
3.30pm.
The driver stopped to check on the motorcyclist,
who seemed to have escaped serious injury.
However, his
condition later declined and he was flown to
hospital.
Police would like to speak to the driver —
thought to be a Caucasian man.
He, or anyone who may know
him, is urged to call Police on 105 or email
Kevin.Kerkhofs@police.govt.nz
ENDS
