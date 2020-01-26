Unexplained death, Lower Hutt
Sunday, 26 January 2020, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Nick
Pritchard:
Police are investigating the death of a man
found with critical injuries in Taita, Lower Hutt, this
morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene near
the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just
after 5.30am.
The man was confirmed deceased a short time
later.
Police are working to understand how the man was
injured and at this stage his death is being treated as
unexplained.
We would like to hear from anyone who has
information which could assist our enquiries, including
anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in
the area between 5am and 6am this morning.
A cordon is in
place at the intersections of Hunter Street and Hughes
Crescent while Police work at the scene, and people are
asked to avoid the area where possible.
More information
will be provided when it becomes
available.
ENDS
