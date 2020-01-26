One person has died following a crash on SH29

Police can now confirm one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Karapiro, shortly before 2pm.

The person died at the scene.

Diversions remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash.

