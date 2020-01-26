UPDATE: Missing man, Hokitika River

"UPDATE: Missing man, Hokitika River"

The search for a 23-year-old man, who has not been seen since going into the water at Hokitika River, Kokatahi, has continued today.

Police were alerted around 12.50pm yesterday.

Today's search, involving the Police Dive Squad and LandSAR, resumed at daybreak this morning and is ongoing.

We encourage anyone who may frequent the Hokitika River, or beach near Hokitika, to contact Police if they find anything that may assist this operation.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

