UPDATE: Missing man, Hokitika River
Sunday, 26 January 2020, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Missing man, Hokitika River"
The search for a
23-year-old man, who has not been seen since going into the
water at Hokitika River, Kokatahi, has continued
today.
Police were alerted around 12.50pm
yesterday.
Today's search, involving the Police Dive Squad
and LandSAR, resumed at daybreak this morning and is
ongoing.
We encourage anyone who may frequent the Hokitika
River, or beach near Hokitika, to contact Police if they
find anything that may assist this
operation.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies
By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>
Published on Werewolf