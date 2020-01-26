Two people have died following a crash in Mataura,Gore

"Two people have died following a crash in Mataura,Gore - Serious crash, Mataura,Gore - Southern"

Two people have died following a serious crash on State Highway One, Mataura, Gore, this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 5pm.

Two other people have also been injured.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

