Two people have died following a crash in Mataura,Gore
Sunday, 26 January 2020, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Two people have died following a crash in Mataura,Gore -
Serious crash, Mataura,Gore - Southern"
Two people have
died following a serious crash on State Highway One,
Mataura, Gore, this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the
single-vehicle crash around 5pm.
Two other people have
also been injured.
Diversions are in place and motorists
are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been
advised.
