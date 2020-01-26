Rider sought following motorcycle crash, West Coast
Sunday, 26 January 2020, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Rider sought following motorcycle crash, West
Coast"
Police are appealing for the public’s help
following a motorcycle crash on the West Coast.
An
unattended and badly damaged motorcycle was located on
Kumara Junction Highway about 11.15am today.
The crash may
have occurred late last night, with the rider potentially
sustaining significant injuries.
Police believe the rider
was wearing dark clothing, and a white and lime green
helmet.
Anyone who may have seen the rider or is able to
identify them is urged to contact Police on
105.
