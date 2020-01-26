UPDATE: Body located in Hokitika River search

Police have located a body at Hokitika River, Kokatahi, this afternoon.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however Police believe it is the 23-year-old man who failed to surface yesterday.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

