Surf Life Saving NZ acknowledges death at Second Beach

On January 23, 2020, at around 4.30pm Surf Lifeguards responded to reports that a 14-year-old boy, Vinnie Beecroft, had entered the water and failed to return to shore at the Second Beach cliffs, at the south end of St Clair Beach in Dunedin.

Volunteers from Brighton, St Clair and St Kilda Surf Life Saving Clubs and members of the Otago Surf Life Saving Search and Rescue Squad responded, along with St John Ambulance, Police and a helicopter.

A search, including six IRBs (inflatable rescue boats), was carried out until 9pm and resumed again at 8am on January 24 with seven IRBs on the water and four Surf Lifeguards snorkelling around the rocks.

The search continued on January 25 with eight IRBs.

Today (January 26) eight IRBs and 12 extra swimmers joined Police and LandSAR.

A body was found this morning and while formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe it is Vinnie.

The incident happened at the non-lifeguarded boulder beach, popular with surfers.

Our thoughts are with Vinnie’s family and friends at this time.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand acknowledges the Surf Lifeguards, other volunteers and the emergency services who attended.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will also work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.



