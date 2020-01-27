Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health Warning – Algal Bloom in the Ashley/Rakahuri River

Monday, 27 January 2020, 11:04 am
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning for the Ashley/Rakahuri River at SH1.

The warning follows testing that showed high levels of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) upstream of the SH1 Bridge in the Ashley/Rakahuri River.

People should avoid the area of the Ashley/Rakahuri River and animals, particularly dogs should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

There are also other access points along the Ashley/Rakahuri River that may have benthic cyanobacteria present. People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink says the algae look like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area,” Dr Pink says.

Reticulated town water supplies are currently safe but no one should drink water from the river at any time. Boiling the water does not make the water safe.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

Facts about cyanobacteria:
• Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.
• A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days).
• It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.
• Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.
• If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.
• Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further information visit
https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:
https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:
https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

© Scoop Media

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

