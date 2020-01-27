There’s a massive turn of events this summer

Monday 27 January

Summer is really heating up, and so is the capital’s calendar – with big events happening all over the city, the waterfront, and around our local communities.

Wellington will be a hub of vibrant, colourful, multi-cultural, diverse and creative events over the next two months – with most free to all, showcasing local talent, and cementing the city’s status as the coolest little capital in the world.

Mayor Andy Foster says the upcoming months will demonstrate how Wellington reaps the rewards of Council’s investment and support of the creative and cultural sector.

“We have teams of people who work tirelessly designing an exciting, interesting, and entertaining programme of events and activities throughout the year – ensuring there is something for everyone.

“We nurture, support and retain local talent through our grants, mentoring and promotional channels, maintaining a strong foundation for the capital being the cultural hub of the country.”

Arts, Culture and Events portfolio lead, Councillor Nicola Young, says the wide-ranging arts and culture scene in Wellington is reportedly one of the main reasons many people live in the capital.

“According to feedback, residents say they are proud of our distinct, collaborative, creative and accessible culture – and the variety and diversity across the events.

“The events coming up over the next couple of months really reflect that, highlighting what makes Wellington so attractive to locals and visitors alike.”

