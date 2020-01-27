Update: Taita death
Monday, 27 January 2020, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Nick
Pritchard:
A homicide investigation has been
launched in relation to the death of a man in Taita
yesterday morning.
Emergency services were alerted
to a man with critical injuries near the intersection of
Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent at around 5.30am.
The man, a 56-year-old from Bay of Plenty, was confirmed
deceased a short time later.
A scene examination
has continued today and Taita residents can expect to see a
continued police presence in the area in the coming days as
further enquiries are undertaken.
Police would
still like to hear from anyone who has information which
could assist our enquiries, including anyone who heard or
saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area overnight
between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 January.
ENDS
