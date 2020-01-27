Name release: Fatal crash, Kaitaia
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Kaitaia yesterday.
He was David Harold Hitchens, 44, of Kaitaia.
Police extends its condolences to his family and friends.
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a crash in Kaitaia yesterday.
He was David Harold Hitchens, 44, of Kaitaia.
Police extends its condolences to his family and friends.
Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. (For them, centre- left governments are just a temporary aberration by misguided voters, to be tolerated only until business-as-usual can be resumed.) Routinely for instance, the business confidence surveys continue to perpetuate the myth that National are the only prudent stewards of the economy. By and large, the business confidence surveys have been an outlet for the sustained temper tantrum felt by business leaders at the election result of 2017, rather than providing a rational assessment of the actual economic conditions. More>>
Published on Werewolf
Coronavirus: Health Staff To Meet China Flights
Public health staff will begin meeting flights from China from tomorrow to actively look for signs of the novel coronavirus and provide advice, information and reassurance to passengers. More>>
WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work
The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>
Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding
Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>
PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business
The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>
Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced
With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>
Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change
New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>
In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis
Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>