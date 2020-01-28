Witnesses sought following serious crash, Aro Valley

Police are asking for the public’s help following a serious crash at the corner of Devon and Aro Streets, Aro Valley, on Sunday 26 January.

Police were called about 9.45pm following the crash, which involved a car and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage or security footage from the area that may have captured the crash or the circumstances surrounding it is also asked to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call Police on 105 and quote file number 200127/8965.

