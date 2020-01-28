Update: Vehicle on fire, Morrinsville
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responding to a vehicle on fire near Morrinsville
this morning have located a person deceased in the vehicle.
We are working to understand the circumstances of the
person's death.
Our enquiries are in their very early
stages.
More information will be released as it becomes
available.
ENDS
