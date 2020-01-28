Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road resurfacing on SH2 near Mangatawhiri in February

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises overnight road resurfacing works will get underway at two sites on State Highway 2 near Mangatawhiri in early February.

Resurfacing will take place at the first site, between Pinnacle Hill Road and Dobson Road, from 2-4 February.

Works on the second site, between Kopuku Road and Coalfields Road, will take place from 11-13 February.

All dates are weather dependent.

Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson says work will take place between 7pm and 5am so it’s completed quickly, safely and efficiently during light traffic.

“Stop/Go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place during the works.”

“Vehicles travelling at the temporary speed limit help to press the new chip into the seal and help keep themselves, other road users and our road work staff safe.

“Please adhere to the temporary speed limit and keep a safe following distance of at least two car lengths.”

Ms Williamson also encourages motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

“These works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate delays can be frustrating for motorists, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.”

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl
• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 