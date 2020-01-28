Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whitianga footbridge stepping back into action

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Construction of a wooden footbridge, which crosses the Taputaputea steam to Buffalo Beach Whitianga, will resume in February.

Good progress was made when work started on the footbridge in October last year, but was paused while Heritage NZ requested a formal cultural values assessment from local iwi Ngāti Hei, which delayed the earthworks consent approval. Heritage NZ is deemed an affected party of this Wahi Tapu (sacred) site.

Over the peak Christmas and New Year break, the site of the footbridge has been fenced off, with work now resuming in the next few weeks.

"As part of the consent process for this project, our Council asked local iwi Ngāti Hei how we could best represent and help locals and visitors appreciate and respect the cultural significance of this area,” says Allan Tiplady, our Area Manager North.

This has included working with Ngāti Hei on several pieces of art that we are proposing to install at the site along with signage to illustrate and convey its importance. The artwork agreed on incorporates brustic bridge balustrade, vertical carvings fixed to each balustrade post, two small māori pataka (store houses) plus the Waharoa.

"The Taputapuatea Stream area has significant cultural and ecological importance as a sacred landing site of voyaging waka, and as a foreshore sanctuary, so we ask users of this site to appreciate and respect this area for its importance to us all," says Mr Tiplady.

An archaeological study tells us: “The site beside Taputapuatea stream is at the base of a hill that is home to Te Wahine Moeroa o Taputapuatea Pa. The location has significant links to Taputapuatea Marae on the coast of Raiatea, Tahiti, the ancestral and spiritual homeland of the waka- voyaging ancestors who crossed the Pacific and established themselves in Aotearoa. It is said that Kupe, the great Polynesian explorer who voyaged to Aotearoa from Hawaiki, bathed in the hot springs of Te Whitianga a Kupe after he moored his waka in Mercury Bay. He named the stream and pa after the Tahitian Taputapuatea marae because of its similar natural flora and fauna. Rapanui (Easter Island), Hawaii, Arahurahu Island in Tahiti, Moorea Island and a reef in the Kermedec Islands all have sites of significance referring to Taputapuatea.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 