Valentine's Day Dinner Event and update

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 6:46 pm
Press Release: Enabling Love

Enabling Love is proud to announce that we are having our second Valentine’s Day event.

There are 40 tickets available for this one.

The price for registering is $5, and then you buy your meal from the menu.

Presenting Enabling Love's first Dunedin event for 2020!

Calling all singles, this year we are trying to put on as many events as possible to break down social isolation for the disabled community. We are currently in the process of looking for funding so we can subsidise or cover events like this for those on a low income.

We are noticing a dramatic increase in demand for events like this in Central Otago, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Invercargill, Hamilton and Auckland, and are about to start coffee groups and run local events in these areas. We hope to run events like Valentine’s Day in these areas and we are looking for volunteers to help assist in this area as we cannot do this without public support.

There are now over 200 members nationwide, and the number of couples found through Enabling Love are increasing to at least 3 couples that we know of, but there could be more.

The majority of our members are enjoying our service but they want to see more services, such as dating education courses, which will run for 6 -10 weeks. This will require working with government departments and other funders in the local community’s and around the country. By the end of the year we want to see an increase of our membership by 200.

We are currently working on completing the App by working with Otago Polytechnic. There has been delays due to scheduling and time frames. We are working with Otago Polytechnic to get testing underway within the next 6 months.

We will continue to work on applying for grants to benefit our members. Our CEO will be speaking at a top International Disability Conference in Hawaii in March if funding becomes available. If you would like to help fund this please email us. He will be speaking at the #PacificRim conference on connections and the current state of dating people with disability and how this needs to be addressed when it comes to issue like dating on-line and social isolation. Enabling Love will be able to do interviews this week if any media outlets would like to interview us, please contact at enquiries@enablinglove.nzWe invite the public to join us at The Black Dog Kitchen & Bar, 109 Princes Street, Dunedin, to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Come and join as for a bite to eat and some good company! ¬¬¬¬¬


The Enabling Love Team


