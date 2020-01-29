Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests made in relation to Western Bay of Plenty incidents

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 9:02 am
Press Release: NZ Police


Two men, aged 19 and 23, have been arrested following a series of incidents involving firearms and damage to property in Western Bay of Plenty.

Both men have been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Enquires are continuing to identify those responsible for both incidents.

“Police are speaking to a number of witnesses in relation to these events and a scene examination at the Hairini and Te Puke properties have been completed.

” says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.

“This behaviour and level of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

“Members of the public can continue to expect a heightened Police presence in the area as we continue to make enquires.”

Police urge anyone with have information that may assist to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The two men are expected to appear at Tauranga District Court this morning.

