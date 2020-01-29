Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Melling Interchange a boost for Lower Hutt

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council


Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has welcomed today's news the Government will fund a new Melling Interchange near central Lower Hutt, to be completed by 2026.

"This announcement is fantastic news for our city and shows the Government has heard loud and clear this project is a priority and deserving of investment," Campbell Barry says.

"The news will come as a relief to the many thousands of commuters who face delays at the current Melling intersection, and will support a more seamless journey along State Highway Two-unimpeded by traffic lights."

A new interchange at Melling will not only improve transport safety, reliability and transport choice, but is also a critical part of flood protection work underway.

"Our Council is investing significantly to make our city more resilient and a better place to live. An interchange at Melling means that we can push on with flood protection as part of the RiverLink project to safeguard the long term future of residents and businesses."

"The upgrade of the interchange will also strengthen connectivity to the Western Hills, and enable future improvements to public transport - including the possibility of extending the train line."

Campbell Barry says the announcement shows the strength of local representatives working together for the best of Lower Hutt.

"Local representatives - MPs, Councillors, and others across the region have made a strong case for this investment. By working together we have been able to present a persuasive and united case to central government."

"While a new Melling Interchange is a major boost for our city and goes a long way to address some of our transport issues, it isn't a silver bullet to all of the challenges we face."

"As Mayor I'm focused on building on this positive momentum, and developing an integrated plan that looks to the future of our transport network locally," Campbell Barry says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 