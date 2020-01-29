Horowhenua set to be transformed

The decision to bring forward the construction of the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway (O2NL) is welcome news for our region.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said the decision provides certainty for residents and for many projects including new residential areas such as a proposal for 2500-homes in south-east Levin, and the transformation of the Levin town centre.

“When the Transmission Gully and Ōtaki expressways open, more than 760,000 people will live within an hour’s drive of our beach-side communities. We can expect more families to move here in search of our fantastic lifestyle.”

Mayor Wanden said the construction of O2NL expressway will provide many challenges and opportunities.

“Horowhenua will bustle with activity and while that will bring excitement it will affect our relaxed lifestyles. However, once O2NL is built, the truck and trailer units and interregional traffic will be off our main streets – our communities will become safer and more relaxed.”

Mayor Wanden said in the meantime, he is looking forward to NZTA completing the planned safety improvements on the existing State Highways and discussions about road revocation.

“The additional funds for the Capital Connection are also very welcome, as it is one of the few public transport options available for our residents.”





