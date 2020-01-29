Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Catering to safer communities – Police graduation tomorrow

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The sweet taste of success is on the menu for sixty-one new cops as they prepare to graduate from the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Constables Harlan Nicholas and Jason Karena both worked as chefs before joining New Zealand Police.

For Harlan, the job gave him the opportunity to live and work on Stewart Island during summers and travel the world during winters; while Jason has worked in thriving restaurants in Wellington and Melbourne.

Working under pressure and in a team environment are skills they’ve successfully brought from those careers to policing.

And they’re getting their just desserts for the effort they’ve put into their training.

During the graduation parade Harlan will be awarded the Minister’s Award for First in Wing, and Jason will receive the Leadership Award.

Harlan is posted to Central District and Jason is posted to Eastern District.

Constable James Peck has worked in hospitality for over 20 years, enjoying a dynamic, customer-focused work environment that included serving Sir Paul McCartney in London.

James says giving back to the community and being a role model for his two young sons are his main reasons for joining New Zealand Police.

“I also want a varied, exciting and fulfilling career, and I know that a police career will provide that.”

James is posted to Wellington District.

Dessert was off the menu when Constables Alaina Brent and Corrina Swetman were in training for their sport of triathlon.

Alaina and Corrina have both represented New Zealand, and for Corrina it was all achieved after the age of 40.

Corrina says throughout her working life she has tried to bring out the best in everyone, and has joined Police to fulfil a life-long ambition.

“I have wanted to join most of my adult life but always had personal obstacles holding me back.

Just over three years ago, my husband suggested and really encouraged me to go to a local information evening, so I did and the very next day I submitted my application and so I began this journey.”

For Alaina, joining Police is about helping people and the community, and working in a team with a mix of people from different backgrounds.

Both are posted to Bay of Plenty District.

A taste for policing is in the family for Constable Hayden Roose Butcher, whose father and grandfather served New Zealand Police.

Hayden grew up watching his father serving the Waiuku community as the sole-charge officer.

Until he joined Police Hayden’s career was in the building trade, but he has been involved in Auckland Land Search and Rescue for six years and has been a qualified tracker for the last four years.

“This work brought my interactions with Police to a new level, and re-ignited my interest in policing.

The journey to graduation has been challenging but rewarding, meeting new people and learning new skills to best set me up in an exciting new career with the New Zealand Police.”

Hayden is posted to Counties Manukau District.

Commissioner Mike Bush, other members of the Police Executive, Police Minister Hon Stuart Nash, and Patron Sir Kim Workman will also be present at the graduation ceremony on Thursday 30 January.

Sir Kim Workman has been an advocate of prison and justice reform over many years.

He is considered an expert in restorative justice and continues to foster public dialogue about social justice.

He joined the New Zealand Police in the 1950s rising to the rank of senior sergeant over his 18-year police career.

He then held roles in the Office of the Ombudsman, State Services Commission, Department of Māori Affairs, and Ministry of Health.

He was Head of the Prison Service from 1989–1993 during which time he started a programme of prison reform.

He was National Director of Prison Fellowship from 2000–2008 and served as Families Commissioner from 2008–2011.

In 2005 Sir Kim was the joint recipient of the International Prize for Restorative Justice.

He was made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 2007, was a semi-finalist for the 2013 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award, and named Senior New Zealander of the Year in 2018.

In 2019 he was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to prisoner welfare and the justice sector.

Awards
• Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Harlan Nicholas, Central District
• Patron’s Award for second top student – Constable Robert Ah Chee, Bay of Plenty District
• Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Jason Karena, Eastern District
• Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Benjamin Cooper, Canterbury District
• Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Dan-Emil Meszaros, Wellington District
• Firearms Award – Constable Michael Di Leva, Counties Manukau District


Deployment information

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts.

The wing is being dispersed as follows:

Northland – 1
Waitematā – 8
Auckland – 6
Counties Manukau – 8
Waikato – 3
Bay of Plenty – 6
Eastern – 5
Central – 9
Wellington – 10
Canterbury – 3
Southern – 2


