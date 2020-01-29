Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Projects supports ‘golden triangle'

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 3:30 pm
Press Release: EMA

Projects support communities and businesses in ‘golden triangle’


Today’s major announcement of infrastructure projects is good news for members in the EMA’s upper North Island region.

EMA Head of Advocacy and Strategy, Alan McDonald, says members will welcome the estimated $5 billion in transport projects in the EMA region out of a total $6.8 billion in key road and rail projects that support growth, connectivity and ease of movement throughout the ‘golden triangle’.

"We’ve long advocated for many of these shovel-ready projects, and we’re pleased there’s funding and timing commitments to them. Some are literally green-lit from today and others staggered to allow a pipeline of projects for the construction industry. These projects will help get Auckland and the rest of our EMA region moving," he says.

"Several important projects for our members are going ahead, including four laning of SH1 from Whangarei to Port Marsden, the Mill Rd connection from Manukau to Drury in South Auckland and improvements north from Tauranga towards Omokoroa."

"The go-ahead for the third main rail line south from Auckland enables maximum capacity on the new Central Rail Loop (CRL) and the shifting of more freight by rail from Ports of Auckland. Electrification of the line from Papakura to Pukekohe will add a reliable, fast public transport train system to service rapid residential growth in the Clevedon, Drury and Pukekohe areas and complement the three-laning project for the motorway to Drury South. In the north the long-planned Penlink two like highway will link the Whangaparaoa Peninsula to the Northern Busway and ease congestion on the existing two-lane peninsula access road. "

The commitment to upgrade the Piarere intersection linking State Highways 29 and 1 in the South Waikato is also a significant safety upgrade and improve a critical freight corridor to the South of Hamilton.

"The EMA is pleased to see priority given to a region-wide approach to ease certain critical freight corridors and enhance safety. Those safety and other social wellbeing benefits, such as greater mobility and connections between communities and greatly improved public transport, which come from major infrastructure development will be welcome across the region.

"Also announced was further investment in all three major Auckland hospitals, Whangarei and Tauranga with about $25 million in new mental health facilities in Tauranga and Whakatane. Given the pressures on some of our members in the Eastern Bay of Plenty that will also be a welcome spend."

Mr McDonald said the only quibble around today’s announcement was the fact many of these projects were ready to go nearly three years ago and in effect have been delayed three years while congestion has gotten worse.

"Unsurprisingly there was no mention of the East/West corridor, an urgent project that seems to have disappeared completely off the radar and an injection of funding into the North Western Busway would also have been welcomed.

The question now will be how quickly the construction sector can gear up across the country, with significant new spend also announced in the Wellington and Christchurch regions, although with some major projects near winding up it may be a case of reallocating current resources to these new projects.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 