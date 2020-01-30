SH1, Reidston, closed - Serious crash, Reidston, Otago

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving two cars and a train in Reidston, Otago.

Police were alerted to the incident around 12pm.

One person received serious injuries and has been transported to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

Two others received moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The road is closed and diversion are in place.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

