Climate change and our coast

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Climate change and our coast – launching our community
conversation

In March, the Kāpiti Coast District Council will hold a Summit and community event to kick-start a conversation on the challenges climate change will bring to our coastline.

National and local leaders and climate experts will address the Summit conference in the morning followed by a community event that will combine entertainment, food and family fun with the opportunity to find out more about climate change and its effect on our coastline.

Professor James Renwick, Māhina-a-rangi Baker and Professor Bruce Glavovic will be presenting on the day with more speakers to be announced.

The Summit launches a significant community engagement project that aims to encourage and empower our communities to become more aware of the impacts of climate change and sea level rise and to take part in developing solutions and pathways for adapting to coming change.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the Takutai Kāpiti Climate Change and Our Coast Summit will take place on Sunday 8 March 2020 at Ngā Purapura in Ōtaki, and is a chance for the community to come together to discuss the issues and the challenges we face.

“As a coastal district, we know our community is facing significant environmental challenges as the result of our changing climate and rising sea levels which will erode our coastline over time,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“In May last year we declared a climate emergency on the Kāpiti Coast. This is political recognition that our communities are facing an iceberg of significant costs now, and increasingly over the coming decades, from coastal erosion and floods.

“While we don’t know how significant these changes will be and how quickly they will happen, we do know that communities that plan for change, and work together, are more resilient in the face of that change.

“I encourage anyone in our community that is interested in how we respond to these challenges together, or wants to learn and share knowledge, to join us at Takutai Kāpiti.

“We won’t solve climate change issues for Kāpiti at one Summit – but it will be the start of a community-led process for responding to coastal change in the district,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

Councillor Sophie Handford says the devastating fires in Australia are a stark reminder of how quickly we need to come together and take action.

“The fires show what the consequences will be worldwide if we fail to reduce our emissions and adapt by building resilient communities.

“If we don’t commit to having the conversation on climate change and our coast, and acting on it, we may have a completely different world to hand on to our children and our mokopuna.
“Responding to climate change is the defining moment for our generation and we all need to be part of this journey together,” she says.
Event details

• What: Takutai Kāpiti: Climate Change and Our Coast Summit
• When: Sunday 8 March 2020
o 10am-12pm Summit conference: opportunity to hear from national and local climate experts. Spaces are limited so book your free place at www.takutaikapiti.nz
o 12pm-3pm Summit community event: opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of food and entertainment and hear more from experts and community groups on the community-led coastal adaptation project. (No need to book- just come along!)
• Where: Held at Ngā Purapura, 145 Tasman Road, Ōtaki.

For more information, visit www.takutaikapiti.nz

ENDS

