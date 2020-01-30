Name release – Whakaari/White Island eruption
Thursday, 30 January 2020, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to formally release the name of
the person who died at Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday as a
result of injuries suffered in the Whakaari/White Island
eruption.
Name: Pratap SINGH
Gender: Male
Age:
49
Citizenship:
American
