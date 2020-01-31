New improved playgrounds on the way

Council’s Assets and Services Committee has agreed to fund improvements to four playgrounds.

Westwood Reserve, Ballinger Park and Mark Smith Reserve in Blenheim, plus Victoria Domain in Picton, are all in line for an upgrade.

Following a request from locals, Ballinger Park is set to get a new flying fox, and at Mark Smith Reserve a new pathway will be constructed along its northern boundary to better connect to the Taylor River tracks.

The Westwood Reserve playground has been in the pipeline since the development of the subdivision in 2016. Over the past few months Council staff have been working with community representatives on a suitable playground design. The new playground will feature a landslide platform, climbing wall, fireman’s pole and a timber-framed swing. The playground will also include a shade shelter, soft fall safety matting and seating made from existing concrete blocks.

In Picton, the Victoria Domain playground will be redeveloped so that it is more accessible to children of all needs. A basket swing and new safety matting will be installed.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, Chair of the Assets and Services Committee, says the funding for the upgrades was allocated at the Land Subdivision Account meeting in August last year and covers capital improvements.

“These upgrades are really great news for families and children across Marlborough and follow the opening of new playground facilities at Pollard Park, Renwick Domain and Mark Smith Reserve last year.”

For more information on Marlborough’s playgrounds go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/parks-and-reserves/playgrounds

The committee decision is subject to Council approval on 27 February.





