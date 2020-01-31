Can we fix it? Yes we did: Police locate stolen tools

Can we fix it? Yes we did: Dunedin police locate stolen tools"



“Bob’s on the job”… well, the bobbies were anyway.

A specialist team of officers from around Dunedin, targeting serious and organised crime executed a search warrant at a South Dunedin house on Wednesday and recovered thousands of dollars of stolen property.

The majority of property comprises of builder’s tools and equipment. A firearm, ammunition and drugs were also recovered at the address.

A 30-year-old man located at the house was arrested and will appear in the Dunedin District court on Tuesday on a variety of charges.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray says “This is a significant seizure and reflective of the Police focus on gangs and criminal activity.

“We are alert to the public’s concern when it comes to gangs, drugs and criminal activity. We know it causes significant harm to our communities and Police are committed to targeting them and ensuring our communities are safe and feel safe.”

Police would like to hear from any other victims who have had building equipment or tools stolen recently.

Any information about gang activity, drugs or firearms, or any ongoing concerns can call 105 to report it.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ends

© Scoop Media

