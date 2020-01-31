Keep New Zealand Beautiful welcomes Wellington branch

Not-for-profit organisation Keep New Zealand Beautiful will now have a Wellington City based branch, Keep Wellington Beautiful.

Keep Wellington Beautiful will be headed by Shannon Lenihan, a ‘born and bred Wellingtonian’. Shannon’s motivation to start a branch in her city stemmed from a growing awareness of the amount of litter scattered around Wellington. Whether it is in the bush or on the beach, Shannon grew frustrated by the rubbish and the feeling that nothing was being done about it.

Shannon will be dedicating her hour-long lunch break every Thursday, rain or shine, in the Wellington CBD, an event she is calling, ‘Coolest Little Capital Clean-up’. She says, “This isn’t about me, its about potentially saving one creature from ingesting our rubbish. It’s hoping that this initiative might inspire at least one other to do the same, and to create a community of Wellingtonians who are helping clean up our Coolest Little Capital.”

The next ‘Coolest Little Capital Clean-up’ will be held on Thursday 13 March 2020.

If you would like to join Keep Wellington Beautiful, or keep up to date with their clean-ups and initiatives, you can follow their Instagram.

By starting a local branch, you can help Keep New Zealand Beautiful to create a better New Zealand. For more information on Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s existing branches, or how to start one in your local area, please visit www.knzb.org.nz.



