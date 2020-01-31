Popular children’s triathlon returns for fourth year

Friday 31 January 2020



Aquatics Horowhenua is holding its fourth annual Let’s Move Together children’s triathlon, with a fun day of events and activities for the whole family.

Aquatics Horowhenua Programmes and Events Supervisor Lewis Young said the triathlon aims to encourage children to be healthy and active, get outdoors, and make new friends.

“It’s about participation. There are different distance options to suit children of all ages, from five to thirteen years,” he said.

Although official entry is open to children, Mr Young encouraged parents to get involved too.

“This is a family event, and we’d love to see parents swimming and running alongside their kids to encourage them on,” he said.

Entry to the triathlon costs $5 in Levin and Foxton and $2 in Shannon. As well as the popular triathlon, there will be a bouncy castle, sausage sizzle and a fun swim.

The event will be held at Shannon Primary School from 5pm on Friday 7 February, at Levin Aquatic Centre from 9am on Saturday 15 February, and at Foxton Heated Pools on Sunday 16 February.

To register online for the triathlon, visit aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz/Events. Alternatively, pick up a registration form at the Levin Aquatic Centre, or register on the day.

For further information, please contact Aquatics Horowhenua on (06) 368 0070, drop by the Levin Aquatic Centre on the corner of Queen and Salisbury Streets, Levin, or visit the Events & Activities page of the Aquatics Horowhenua website.

